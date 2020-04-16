S. Korea Suspends Visa-Free Entry, Online Semester Kicks Off

ⓒYONHAP News

South Korea will temporarily suspend visa-free entry or visa waiver programs for countries imposing entry bans on South Koreans amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The decision, which will take effect Monday, comes as imported cases of the virus now account for a large portion of infections. This is after South Korea managed to flatten its infection curve.

Prime Minister Chung Sye- kyun said the fundamental basis of openness will be maintained while restrictions will be strengthened under the principle of reciprocity.

A total of 151 countries have imposed entry bans on South Koreans amid the pandemic. Only a few countries, including the U.S. and the U.K. as well as Mexico, still maintain visa-free or waiver programs with South Korea.

Earlier this month, the government also imposed a mandatory two-week self-isolation requirement on anyone entering the country to prevent a new wave of infections from abroad.

Meanwhile President Moon Jae-in pledged another coronavirus relief package worth 53-point-seven trillion won to help revive exports and domestic demand.

Chairing the fourth emergency economic meeting on Wednesday, Moon said the government will provide at least 36 trillion won in additional trade finance for domestic exporters struck by the collapse of global supply chains and a trade downturn.

He vowed the administration will make sure no business misses an opportunity to export due to liquidity problems.

Moon also announced additional aid totaling 17-point-seven trillion won to promote domestic consumption.

A package of measures offering 12 trillion won in various tax breaks for small business owners was also unveiled.





Middle and high schools across the nation, including special schools, kicked off the 2020 academic year with online classes for their seniors on Thursday.

All classes and roll-calls were carried out remotely.

The online classes are being provided in three ways -- the first being a real-time, two-way method in which the teacher and student communicate face-to-face. Another is the contents utilization method in which students watch video lectures prepared by the Korea Educational Broadcasting System ( EBS) or by their teachers. The last format is the homework method in which assignments are handed out to students.

Teachers can prepare their classes by choosing from one of these three or by combining them.

On the first day of distance learning on Thursday, some schools saw glitches in their video or audio while others suffered slow speed in uploading video content onto EBS Class Online.

EBS has established a system in which three million people can access its server simultaneously in a bid to be prepared for possible server crashes.

The Education Ministry, on its part, has vowed to respond swiftly to any inconvenience that might emerge, saying problems, such as a disruption in Internet connection, could arise if a large number of students across the nation try to access online classes all at the same time.

Online classes will open on next Thursday for first and second graders at middle and high schools and fourth through sixth graders at elementary schools.

The Education Ministry plans to address flaws in distance learning by April 20 when first to third graders at elementary schools will begin to receive such education.