Chung Dong-ha Studio Live “LOVE”





Date: May 1-3

Venue: TONE Studio





Veteran singer Chung Dong-ha will be inviting fans to his live LP Album recording. Called “LOVE”, the singer will invite audiences to his live recording of self-written songs. The audiences will be provided with their own high-performance headsets to be able to catch each reverberation and breath while Chung records his songs. The studio live will provide audiences with a unique experience to take part in the album recording process which will be much different from traditional concerts.