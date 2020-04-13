BTS becomes best-selling artist in K-pop history

N. Korea Convenes Supreme People’s Assembly
2020-04-16
2020-04-13
BTS have set a record for selling the most albums in K-pop history.
The accumulated sales for the group’s 14 albums have totaled over 20 million copies as of March. The number is based on the latest March data by Gaon Chart, operated by the Korea Music Content Association.
According to the group’s label, Big Hit Entertainment, BTS has become the first music act in K-pop history to surpass 20 million copies in album sales. Seven of their total 14 albums have each sold more than one million copies.
2020-04-16
2020-04-15
2020-04-13
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >