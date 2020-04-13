BTS becomes best-selling artist in K-pop history

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

BTS have set a record for selling the most albums in K-pop history.





The accumulated sales for the group’s 14 albums have totaled over 20 million copies as of March. The number is based on the latest March data by Gaon Chart, operated by the Korea Music Content Association.





According to the group’s label, Big Hit Entertainment, BTS has become the first music act in K-pop history to surpass 20 million copies in album sales. Seven of their total 14 albums have each sold more than one million copies.