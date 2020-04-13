WINNER’s Lee Seung-hoon enlists for mandatory military service

N. Korea Convenes Supreme People’s Assembly
2020-04-16
2020-04-13
Lee Seung-hoon, a member of the K-pop act WINNER, will begin his mandatory military service this week.
The 28-year-old is scheduled to start his four-week training program at the Nonsan Army boot camp. After training, he will begin his two-year term as a public service worker at a public institution.
Lee is the second member from his group to join the military. Earlier this month, Kim Jin-woo also began his military service, just ahead of the group’s release of its third full-length album “Remember” last week.
2020-04-16
2020-04-15
2020-04-13
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >