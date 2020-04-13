WINNER’s Lee Seung-hoon enlists for mandatory military service

ⓒ YG Entertainment

Lee Seung-hoon, a member of the K-pop act WINNER, will begin his mandatory military service this week.



The 28-year-old is scheduled to start his four-week training program at the Nonsan Army boot camp. After training, he will begin his two-year term as a public service worker at a public institution.



Lee is the second member from his group to join the military. Earlier this month, Kim Jin-woo also began his military service, just ahead of the group’s release of its third full-length album “Remember” last week.