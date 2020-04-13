Number of new K-pop songs for March fall over 25%

N. Korea Convenes Supreme People’s Assembly
2020-04-16
2020-04-13
The K-pop industry is experiencing a slump with the number of new songs released for the month of March falling over 25%.
The number of songs released in March fell 25.7% compared to the same month last year, following a 22% slump in February. The prolonged COVID-19 outbreak is believed to be a contributing factor leading to numerous singers postponing or calling off their release plans.
K-pop girl band ITZY's "WANNABE", released March 9, was the only number released in March to make it to the top 20 of Gaon's Digital Chart.
2020-04-16
2020-04-15
2020-04-13
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >