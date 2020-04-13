Number of new K-pop songs for March fall over 25%

ⓒ Getty Images Bank

The K-pop industry is experiencing a slump with the number of new songs released for the month of March falling over 25%.

The number of songs released in March fell 25.7% compared to the same month last year, following a 22% slump in February. The prolonged COVID-19 outbreak is believed to be a contributing factor leading to numerous singers postponing or calling off their release plans.

K-pop girl band ITZY's "WANNABE", released March 9, was the only number released in March to make it to the top 20 of Gaon's Digital Chart.