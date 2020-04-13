Paul Kim to release new album this month

ⓒ KBS

Singer-songwriter Paul Kim will be releasing his 2nd full-length album this month.





Titled “Part 2: Heart, Two”, the new album will be released on April 22. The singer released a one-minute preview video of all five tracks in the upcoming album on his YouTube last week.





All five tracks will have music videos. Paul Kim took part in the creative process for the album, which is a sequel to his October release “Part 1: Heart One”.