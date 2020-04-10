Menu Content

Lining up for Early Voting

2020-04-10

Trainees at the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province are getting their temperatures checked as they stand in line for early voting for the April 15 general elections on Friday. 


(Yonhap News)

