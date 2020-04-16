Fight for my way (7) 빨리 가

N. Korea Convenes Supreme People’s Assembly
Ae-ra’s Dad：너 저 까이꺼 하는 거 볼라고 여기 온 게 아니고
그냥 가챠우니까(가까우니까) 이거나 줄라구 와본 겨.
I didn’t come to see you do that. I just came to give you this because it’s close.
Ae-ra：빨리 가
Hurry up and go.
Dad：아 근데 밥은 먹어야 되는 것 아녀.
그래도 아빠랑 한 두어달 만에 보는데 저녁이나 같이 먹고...
But you have to eat. You’re seeing your Dad for the first time in a few months… We’ll have dinner…
Ae-ra：배 안 고파. 아빠 그냥 빨리 가.
I’m not hungry, Dad. Just hurry up and go.
Dad：그려, 그럼 아빠 그냥 갈게.
Alright then. I’m going.
Expression of the Week
빨리 가 (Hurry up and go)
빨리 – adv. quickly, fast, early
가다 – v. to go, come, get (to some location)
Casual – 빨리 가
Semi-polite – 빨리 가요
Polite – 빨리 가세요
>>[빨리 가] can be interpreted in two ways. One way would be telling someone to go somewhere quickly, while the second way would be to tell someone to hurry up and leave.
>>In the dialogue, Ae-ra is refusing her father’s invitation to have dinner together and telling him he should leave quickly.
