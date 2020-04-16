Fight for my way (7) 빨리 가

Lines

Ae-ra’s Dad：너 저 까이꺼 하는 거 볼라고 여기 온 게 아니고

그냥 가챠우니까(가까우니까) 이거나 줄라구 와본 겨.

I didn’t come to see you do that. I just came to give you this because it’s close.

Ae-ra：빨리 가

Hurry up and go.

Dad：아 근데 밥은 먹어야 되는 것 아녀.

그래도 아빠랑 한 두어달 만에 보는데 저녁이나 같이 먹고...

But you have to eat. You’re seeing your Dad for the first time in a few months… We’ll have dinner…

Ae-ra：배 안 고파. 아빠 그냥 빨리 가.

I’m not hungry, Dad. Just hurry up and go.

Dad：그려, 그럼 아빠 그냥 갈게.

Alright then. I’m going.





Expression of the Week

빨리 가 (Hurry up and go)





빨리 – adv. quickly, fast, early

가다 – v. to go, come, get (to some location)





Casual – 빨리 가

Semi-polite – 빨리 가요

Polite – 빨리 가세요





>>[빨리 가] can be interpreted in two ways. One way would be telling someone to go somewhere quickly, while the second way would be to tell someone to hurry up and leave.





>>In the dialogue, Ae-ra is refusing her father’s invitation to have dinner together and telling him he should leave quickly.



