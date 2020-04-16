ⓒ Getty Images Bank

The main character, Seung-gyun, was taken to a prison camp one day.





“I don’t know why I’m being held here like this.”

“Are you trying to deny the fact that 15 of your students have become murderers?”









Seung-gyun couldn’t sleep at all from hearing all the horrid stories of his former students. He tried to cope by taking prescription drugs, but soon his current students started to cause trouble. Someone got killed in a gang fight that broke out in the classroom of all places. Before the teacher could do anything, they stabbed each other with sharpened school supplies and broken broom sticks.





“It was because of your voice. Those students had to listen to your voice for more than six months.” (Warden)





졸업생들의 소식을 곱씹으면 잠이 오지 않았지만

약을 처방받아 어떻게든 버텨내려 했는데,

곧 재학생들이 일을 일으키기 시작했다.

패싸움 중에 사망자가 나왔다.

심지어 사건이 일어난 것은 수업 중이었고,

교사가 어쩌기도 전에 날카로운 학용품과 순식간에 쪼갠 청소도구로 서로를 찔렀다고 했다.





“선생님의 목소리 때문이었습니다.

그 학생들은 선생님의 목소리를 6개월 이상 들었지요”









They had tested Seung-gyun’s voice and found out that his voice activated the violent streak in their personalities. The warden told Seung-gyun that if he received surgery to remove his vocal cords, he would get full pension and get a job that wouldn’t require him to speak. But if he didn’t, he would remain in the prison camp forever.









The doctor may not have been a doctor, but a government agent who came to kill him. But Seung-gyun still smiled.





When the doctor told him to count backwards, Seung-gyun said something really strange, as if he became a merman who was willing to sacrifice himself.





“I will give you my voice.”





의사는 어쩌면 의사가 아니라 정부가 보낸 사람이라

수술을 하는 척 승균을 죽일 수도 있겠지만, 승균은 미소지었다.





마취약이 들어올 때

의사가 숫자를 거꾸로 세라고 했는데

승균은 전혀 엉뚱한 말을 남겼다.





물거품이 될 각오가 된 인어처럼...

“목소리를 드릴게요”









Chung Se-rang (Born in Seoul, Sep. 15, 1984)

: Debuted by publishing “Dream, Dream, Dream” in 2010

Won the 7th Changbi Novel Award in 2014, the Hankook Ilbo Literary Award in 2017, etc.