Music of Order and Harmony





One of the key ideas used to govern the kingdom of Joseon was the philosophy of civility and music. Nowadays when we talk about civility or etiquette, many immediately think of something restrictive or stifling. Music, on the other hand, is oftentimes considered simply as a recreational activity. But people in the old days thought otherwise. Civility meant the harmony of both order and music. The Book of Rites, a collection of ancient Chinese writings about social forms, says, “Music at its extreme erases resentment, civility at its extreme dissolves disagreements. If there is no war, if people have no worries, if there is no punishment, it’s because music is everywhere.” Here music doesn’t refer to folk or pop music, which appeal to people’s emotions. But to the kind of music that brings harmony to human beings or achieves balance between mankind and the universe. In the early years of the Joseon Dynasty, King Sejong carried out various musical projects to establish harmonious order to his country. The first piece for this week’s Sounds of Korea is “Jeonpyehuimun전폐희문” from Jongmyo Jeryeak종묘제례악 or the ceremonial music for the Jongmyo ancestral service composed by King Sejong himself.

That was the Court Music Orchestra of the National Gugak Center performing “Jeonpyehuimun” from “Jongmyo Jeryeak.” Jongmyo is the royal shrine where the memorial tablets of Joseon kings are kept and where an ancestral tribute is held to remember them every year.

Jongmyo Jeryeak is the music played during the memorial service. In the early years of the Joseon Dynasty, music imported from China was performed during this royal ritual. However, King Sejong wondered why Joseon kings, who listened to Joseon music while alive, had to listen to Chinese music when they were dead. Fearing retribution from China, however, Joseon officials opposed King Sejong’s wish to use Joseon music for the Jongmyo ritual. Well aware of his father’s unfulfilled wish, King Sejo chose two pieces – Botaepyeong보대평 and Jeongdaeup정대업 – from King Sejong’s music compositions and instructed them to be used for the Jongmyo rituals. Jongmyo Jeryeak was inscribed as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2001. The music piece just played, “Jeonpyehuimun,” is performed when incense sticks are lit and offerings are made during the memorial service. Coming up next is “Taepyeongga,” which means the song of peace. This is the only gagok가곡 in which male and female singers sing together. Today’s “Taepyeongga” is sung by Lee Dong-gyu and Lee Jun-ah.

Gagok is the kind of music enjoyed by the middle class. There are 24 gagok pieces for male singers and 15 for female singers. Gagok songs start off slow and somber, but the beat picks up as the songs proceed. The lyrics typically sing about romantic relationships. At the end of the piece, however, the songs slow down again and the lyrics end up wishing for peace and prosperity. Now we’re going to listen to a japga잡가 song from the southern region titled “Boryeom보렴,” which means to be charitable with the Buddhist chants. Unlike minyo민요 or folk songs that anybody can sing, japga was performed largely by professional singers. When concerts were held in the Jeolla-do전라도 region, one of the first songs on the repertoire was “Boryeom.” The song begins with a line that goes, “All the charitable deeds performed for a long time have formed a sea. May all these merits be returned to the people to bring peace to them.” And then the Buddhist song continues on to wish peace and harmony to the king and queen and the rest of the royal family, as well as all of the government officials. The 21st general election is being held in South Korea today. People of Korea and all across the globe are experiencing the most difficult time of their lives these days amid the worldwide health crisis. We hope we have chosen the right people to bring order and harmony to this world fraught with confusion and fear. Here are Seong Chang-sun and Jeon Jeong-min singing “Boryeom.”

