IMF Forecast / N. Korea - Missile Launch, Founder’s Birthday

N. Korea Convenes Supreme People’s Assembly
2020-04-16
The International Monetary Fund is painting a bleak picture for the global economy this year. It announced that advanced economies can expect around minus six percent growth and developing countries minus one percent, adding that this is the worst recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s.
The projections are under the assumption that COVID-19
The IMF predicts South Korea's economy would shrink 1.2 percent this year.
North Korea on Tuesday fired several projectiles presumed to be short-range cruise missiles into the East Sea.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired the projectiles from an area near the eastern coastal city of Munchon in Gangwon Province Tuesday morning, a day before South Korea’s general elections as well as the birthday of late North Korean founder Kim
Pyongyang marked the birthday on
North Korean media issued stories, calling Kim the most outstanding leader of the 20th century and a great man who has no match. But the media did not report on any celebratory events.
