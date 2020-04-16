N. Korea Convenes Supreme People’s Assembly
2020-04-16
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2020-04-19
"Today, I'm instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted... "
U.S. President Donald Trump says he will halt U.S.
"The world depends on the WHO to work with countries to ensure that accurate information about international health threats is shared in a timely manner, and if it's not, to independently tell the world the truth about what is happening. The WHO failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable. It's time after all of these decades."
During the White House COVID-19 news briefing in the Rose Garden on Tuesday, Trump said the WHO
“Had the WHO done its job to get medical experts into China to objectively assess the situation on the ground and to call out China's lack of transparency, the outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death, very little death and
He said that the U.S.
Amid the global struggle to contain the spread of the virus, the U.S.
The U.S.
While noting that his country funds 400 million to 500 million dollars to the WHO a year, Trump said China pays about 40 million.
Trump has been critical of the WHO, claiming that the health authority is siding with China, the original epicenter of the current pandemic. However, the U.S.
2020-04-16
2020-04-15
2020-04-13
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >