"Today, I'm instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted... "

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will halt U.S. funding to the World Health Organization ( WHO), blaming it for failing to handle the coronavirus pandemic.





"The world depends on the WHO to work with countries to ensure that accurate information about international health threats is shared in a timely manner, and if it's not, to independently tell the world the truth about what is happening. The WHO failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable. It's time after all of these decades."





During the White House COVID-19 news briefing in the Rose Garden on Tuesday, Trump said the WHO put "political correctness over lifesaving measures," accusing the UN agency of covering up the spread of the pandemic.





“Had the WHO done its job to get medical experts into China to objectively assess the situation on the ground and to call out China's lack of transparency, the outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death, very little death and certainly very little death by comparison. This would have saved thousands of lives and avoided worldwide economic damage. Instead, the WHO willingly took China's assurances to face value and they took it just at face value. And defended the actions of the Chinese government, even praising China.”





He said that the U.S. will be forced to find ways to work with other nations to achieve public health goals.

Amid the global struggle to contain the spread of the virus, the U.S. president said his administration will continue to engage with the WHO to see if it can make meaningful reforms.

The U.S. is the largest funding source for the health organization. According to the WHO, the U.S. committed to provide the WHO with some 893 million dollars during the current two-year funding period.

While noting that his country funds 400 million to 500 million dollars to the WHO a year, Trump said China pays about 40 million.