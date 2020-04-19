SUHO (EXO)

General Elections
Other names: SH2O
Genre: K-pop
Record label: SM Entertainment
Associated acts: EXO, EXO-K, SM Town
Active from: 2012
Suho, who was born Kim Jun-myeon in 1991, is the leader and lead vocalist of the popular boy band EXO and its sub-unit EXO-K. He debuted with EXO in April 2012 and apart from his group activities, he has also starred in numerous TV dramas and movies. On March 30, 2020 he debuted as a soloist with the release of his solo debut EP “Self Portrait”.
Full length & EPs
Self Portrait - The 1st Mini Album (EP, 2020)
Singles
Dinner (single, 2018)
Do You Have a Moment w/ Jang Jae-in (single, 2018)
Curtain w/ Song Young-joo (single, 2017)
My Hero w/ Lee Teuk (single, 2016)
