SUHO (EXO)





Other names: SH2O

Genre: K-pop

Record label: SM Entertainment

Associated acts: EXO, EXO-K, SM Town

Active from: 2012





Suho, who was born Kim Jun-myeon in 1991, is the leader and lead vocalist of the popular boy band EXO and its sub-unit EXO-K. He debuted with EXO in April 2012 and apart from his group activities, he has also starred in numerous TV dramas and movies. On March 30, 2020 he debuted as a soloist with the release of his solo debut EP “Self Portrait”.





Full length & EPs

Self Portrait - The 1st Mini Album (EP, 2020)





Singles

Dinner (single, 2018)

Do You Have a Moment w/ Jang Jae-in (single, 2018)

Curtain w/ Song Young-joo (single, 2017)

My Hero w/ Lee Teuk (single, 2016)