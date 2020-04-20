Lee Min-hyuk Spring Music & Talk Show

General Elections
2020-04-20
Date: May 2
Venue: Place Vib
Lee Min-hyuk of the boy band BTOB will be holding a spring music and talk show on May 2. The spring event will be conducted in a talk show format with live music and performances as well as a special event for fans. Lee recently released a new spring album “Serenade in May” which he will be performing live for the audience during the event.
