Fight for my way (8) 사귀자

2020-04-19
Go Dong-man：다시는 안 놓쳐. 우리 이제 그만 돌아서 가자.
다리에 힘 딱 줘. 어차피 키스했고.
나는 썸이니 나발이니 그런 거 몰라.
키스 했으면 1일. 우리 사귀자.
우리 사귀어. 사귀자고!
I’m never letting you go again. Let’s stop going around.
Stand up straight. We’ve already kissed and I don’t know what it is like to just have a fling. If we’ve kissed, it’s day one. Let’s go out. Let’s date! Go steady!
Expression of the Week
사귀자 go out
사귀다 – to get along with; go around with; go out with
Casual – 사귀자
>>[사귀다] is a verb that can mean 1) to get along, get close to as in making friends; or 2) to date, to go out as in forming a romantic relationship.
Ex) 지금 사귀는 사람 있으세요? à Are you seeing anyone?
새로운 친구를 사귀고 싶어. à I want to make new friends.
>> In the dialogue, Dong-man is saying that since they’ve already kissed, they’re already dating, and he is proposing that they go steady.
