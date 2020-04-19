Fight for my way (8) 사귀자

Lines

Go Dong-man：다시는 안 놓쳐. 우리 이제 그만 돌아서 가자.

다리에 힘 딱 줘. 어차피 키스했고.

나는 썸이니 나발이니 그런 거 몰라.

키스 했으면 1일. 우리 사귀자.

우리 사귀어. 사귀자고!

I’m never letting you go again. Let’s stop going around.

Stand up straight. We’ve already kissed and I don’t know what it is like to just have a fling. If we’ve kissed, it’s day one. Let’s go out. Let’s date! Go steady!





Expression of the Week

사귀자 go out





사귀다 – to get along with; go around with; go out with





Casual – 사귀자





>>[사귀다] is a verb that can mean 1) to get along, get close to as in making friends; or 2) to date, to go out as in forming a romantic relationship.

Ex) 지금 사귀는 사람 있으세요? à Are you seeing anyone?

새로운 친구를 사귀고 싶어. à I want to make new friends.





>> In the dialogue, Dong-man is saying that since they’ve already kissed, they’re already dating, and he is proposing that they go steady.



