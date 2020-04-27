Rolling 25th Anniversary Concert: Wiretap In My Ear, TransFixion, HarryBigButton

Global Oil Prices
2020-04-22
2020-04-27
Date: May 10
Venue: Hongdae Rolling Hall
Three hard-rock bands will be on stage together for the Rolling 25th Anniversary Concert. Since being first established as Club Rolling Stones in 1995, Rolling Hall is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and has been holding various commemorative concerts. On May 10, three hard-rock groups: Wiretap in My Ear, TransFixion and HarryBigButton will take the stage, providing audiences with a fun night of rock and roll.
2020-04-22
2020-04-21
2020-04-23
