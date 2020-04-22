[K-Food Recipes : Revealed!] Bibimbap

Dish of the week : Bibimbap





Koreans usually have a bowl of cooked rice, soup and side dishes for their regular meals. Bibimbap is cooked rice mixed with all the side dishes.





It’s generally said that the origin of the dish lies in the old custom of mixing cooked rice with cooked vegetables for ancestral memorial services after the ritual.





All the separate dishes are mixed in a huge bowl and it’s seasoned with a drop of sesame oil and seasoned sauces including soy sauce.





In some regions, bibimbap is also dubbed the “ancestral memorial service dish.” During the Joseon Dynasty, bibimbap was called goldongban. Goldong means antiques and other various goods. So, the dish was called goldongban as various ingredients are mixed with cooked rice. Locals also used to enjoy the dish on the New Year’s Eve.





▶ Happy Cooking & Healthy Eating

