BLACKPINK collaborates with Lady Gaga

ⓒ YG Entertainment

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has collaborated with American pop icon, Lady Gaga, on her upcoming new album.



Titled “Sour Candy” the track is 10th on Lady Gaga’s upcoming album “Chromatica”. BLACKPINK was one of the three collaborators working with Lady Gaga on her upcoming album, along with Ariana Grande and Elton John.





“Chromatica” was originally set for release on April 10, but the release date has been postponed due to COVID-19. It is BLACKPINK’s second collaboration with a global pop icon, following the collaboration with Dua Lipa in 2018.