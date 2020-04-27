K-pop divas to return to music scene

ⓒ YONHAP News

Mamamoo’s Solar; Ha:tfelt, better known as Park Ye-eun of Wonder Girls; and Chungha will be returning to the K-pop scene this spring.





Solar is making her solo debut, becoming the last of Mamamoo’s four members to release a solo album. The two-track album called “Spit it Out” was released on April 23.



On the same day, Ha:tfelt also dropped “1719”, her first full-length solo album. The album is said to be named after the time period from 2019 to 2019 when Park experienced dramatic changes in her personal and professional life.





Chungha will also return with the single, “Stay Tonight” on April 27. She recently signed a contract with a major American talent agency as she gears up for her US debut.