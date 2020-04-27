New boy band competition show to be launched this week





A new weekly TV competition show will be launched this week on a cable network.





Titled “Road to Kingdom” the show is the male version of the 2019 competition show “Queendom”. It will pit seven K-pop boy bands against each other for a chance to compete in “Kingdom”, a higher-level boy band competition show that will air in the future.



The lineup features relatively new idol bands, such as TOO, ONEUS and Verivery as well as established bands such as Pentagon.