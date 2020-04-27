IU to comeback with new song in May

Global Oil Prices
2020-04-22
2020-04-27
Singer IU will be releasing a new song in May.
Her label has revealed that IU will be releasing a digital single and the music video for the song on May 6. The song is a collaboration with BTS’ Suga.
IU has already completed filming the music video for the new song, which is said to be in a different style from her past music.
2020-04-22
2020-04-21
2020-04-23
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >