Fight for my way (9) 다 제 탓입니다

오색 연등 밝힌 조계사
Joo-man：설희가 거길 왜 가. 설희 거기 안 가.
Why should Seol-hee go there? Seol-hee’s not going there.
Joo-man’s mom：얘는. 가족 같은 사이니까 부르는 거지, 우리가 뭐.
What do you mean? She’s like family. That’s why we call her, why else would we call her?
Joo-man：가족 아니니까 다시는 설희한테 오라 가라 하지 마.
We’re not family so don’t ever tell Seol-hee to come again.
Mom：아니, 내가 뭘 그렇게 퍽이나 오라 가가 했다고 너는...
What are you talking about? Making it sound like I always call her to come or something.
Joo-man：우리 헤어졌어.
죄송합니다. 어머니, 다 제 탓입니다.
We broke up. Sorry mom, it’s all my fault.
Expression of the Week
다 제 탓입니다 (it’s all my fault)
다 – all, entirely
제 – form of abbreviation for “저의” meaning “my”
탓 – reason, fault or blame
Casual – 다 내 탓이야
Semi-polite – 다 내 탓이에요
Polite – 다 제 탓입니다
>>[제] is an abbreviated form of “저의” and makes the expression polite because “저” is the self-lowering form of “나” (I), which is used by the speaker to show humility.
>>[내 탓이다] means the blame is on me, or it is my fault.
>>However, the verb [탓하다] means to lay blame on for find fault with someone or something else.
