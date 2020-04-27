Warehouse Fire Kills 38

ⓒYONHAP News

At least 38 people died Wednesday in a massive fire that broke out at a warehouse construction site in the city of Icheon in Gyeonggi Province.

Fire authorities said the blaze started at the construction site located in Icheon's Moga-myeon area at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, where 78 people from nine companies were working.

The main blaze was extinguished some three hours later, with the remaining embers completely put out by 6:42 p.m. More than 150 firefighters from half a dozen fire stations in the region responded to the accident.

The four-story building with two basement floors was around 85 percent complete with construction scheduled to be finalized by late June.

The fire was presumed to have started on the second underground floor where a cargo elevator was being installed.

Authorities said a strong explosion likely started the fire and that inflammable materials such as urethane foam used in construction work may have contributed to rapid flame spread. An investigation is underway.

Following the fire, President Moon Jae-in on Friday vowed to do his best to reduce industrial accidents and build safe workplaces.

In a Labor Day message posted on social media, Moon said industrial accidents that occur in the process of diligent labor are heartbreaking and as socially significant as any other sacrifice.