EXO’s Chen becomes father

Chen, a member of the popular K-pop boy band EXO, has become a father for the first time.
EXO’s management, SM Entertainment, confirmed some media reports of the birth saying Chen’s daughter was born on April 29. The surprise announcement comes following the star’s surprise wedding announcement in January.
Chen is now the first of the nine EXO members to be married and a father.
