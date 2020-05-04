BTS to release documentary this month





Popular global stars, BTS, will release a new documentary series that follows the band’s globe-trotting 351-day concert journey from last year.



Titled “Break the Silence,” the seven-episode series will be unveiled through the group’s mobile application for fans on May 12. The first two-episodes will be released on May 12 while the remaining five episodes will be available every Tuesday and Thursday until May 12.





“Break the Silence” is the third series documenting BTS’ globe-trotting concert journey. The previous series, “Burn the Stage” and “Bring the Soul,” followed BTS’ 2017 “Wings Tour” and parts of the “Love Yourself” tour, respectively.