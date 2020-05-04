Tomorrow X Together to release new album this month

마스크 쓰고 놀아요
The popular boy band Tomorrow X Together or TXT will be releasing a new album this month, making a dazzling return to the K-pop scene.
Titled, “The Dream Chapter: Eternity,” the album is the group’s second EP and will be released on May 18. The album is the third under the “The Dream Chapter” series following the second, “The Dream Chapter: Magic,” a full-length album which was released in October 2019.
According to the group’s agency, Big Hit Entertainment, the new album will depict stories of growth by young boys as represented by the five band members.
