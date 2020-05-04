Jeonju International Film Festival to open in May





A scaled-down edition of the Jeonju International Film Festival will take place this month behind closed doors.

In its 21st edition this year, the Jeonju IFF will take place from May 28 to June 6, with only a limited number of judges and filmmakers from each competing section attending the event.

Organizers have said some of this year’s titles may be shown online during the festival period, pending permission from directors and producers.