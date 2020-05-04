2020 Lee Seung-hwan’s “Only Ballad”





Date: May 9~17

Venue: Ewha Women’s University ECC Samsung Hall





Veteran singer and the “king of live” Lee Seung-hwan will be holding his spring concerts, “ONLY BALLAD,” at Ewha Women’s University’s ECC Samsung Hall from May 9 through 17. “ONLY BALLAD” is Lee’s emotional ballad concert series that is held each Spring in April. This year’s concerts have been postponed to May due to COVID-19. Concert organizers have said the concerts will focus on songs that the veteran singer wants to sing well, advising audiences who have been to Lee’s concerts before to come to this series. For fans who have never been to Lee Seung-hwan’s concerts, organizers recommended taking part in his “Mujukjeonseol” series first.