Long, long ago, perhaps during the mid-Joseon Dynasty, there was a couple whose only worry was not having a child. They visited famous Buddhist temples around the country to pray for a child. Their devotion finally paid off and they had a beautiful daughter.





The couple named her Kongjwi and loved her dearly. (Music out) But sadly Kongjwi’s mother passed away even before the girl was 100 days old.





When Kongjwi turned fourteen, her father a woman surnamed Bae.









“I asked her to do the dishes but then she threw down the dishes in protest.”

“No, mother. That’s not what happened.”

“Look at that. She’s talking back at me.”

“I told you to respect her like your real mother. How dare you talk back at a grownup.”





“아이고, 설거지 좀 시켰더니 그게 싫어서 그릇을 내동이 쳐 깨버렸네”

“어머니. 그게 아니라...”

“저.. 저 것 좀 보세요. 내가 한 마디하면 열마디로 대들어요”

“새어머니를 친어머니처럼 모시라고 했잖니~ 어른한테 꼬박꼬박 말대꾸를 하다니 원~”









Kongjwi’s father believed only his new wife and Kongjwi ended up being harassed by her stepmother and stepsister and doing all the chores around the house.









“Kongjwi, don’t cry.”

“Who are you?”

“Stop crying now and try these fruits. You must be hungry by now.”

“Thank you, thank you.”

“Heaven knows how kindhearted you are. Here is a steel hoe. Use this to till the land.”

“Thank you.”

‘I should take these fruits home and share them with Patjwi. I’ll work the field first.’





“콩쥐야~ 울지마라”

“누..누구세요”

“자, 그만 울고 배가 고플테니 여기 이 과일부터 먹도록 해라.”

“고맙습니다~고맙습니다”

“콩쥐 네가 얼마나 착한지는 하늘에서도 잘 알고 있단다.

자 여기 이 쇠호미로 밭을 매도록 하거라”

“고맙습니다”

‘과일은 집에 가서 팥쥐랑 나눠먹고, 밭부터 매야겠다~









Then, she started filling up a big urn with water.

But no matter how often she poured water into the urn, it didn’t fill up.









“Hey, Kongjwi.”

“Hello, Mr. Toad. What brought you out here?”

“There is a big hole at the bottom of that urn. That’s why no matter how much water you pour in there, you can’t seem to fill it up. All the water flows out through that hole.”

“Oh, no. What am I to do? I can’t go to my grandparents’ party if I don’t fill up this urn.”

“Don’t worry. I will plug up that hole at the bottom. All you need to do is bring water.”

“Oh, thank you so much.”





“콩쥐야~콩쥐야~”

“어 두꺼비 니가 왠 일이니?”

“그 독은 밑에 구멍이 뜷려있어.

그래서 너가 아무리 열심히 물을 채워도 그 구멍으로 물이 빠져나가는거야”

“그럼 어떻하지? 독에 물을 채우지 못하면 외갓집엘 못가는데...”

“너무 걱정마. 내가 독 아래서 구멍을 막아줄테니까 어서 물을 길어와”

“정말~ 고맙다”