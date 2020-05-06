KBO and K League Seasons Begin Without Fans

ⓒYONHAP News

After suspending games due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, professional sports returned in South Korea this week, but without fans.

The Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) season opened on Tuesday, followed by the K League season on Friday.

The start of the KBO season was followed by baseball fans around the world, with games set to be broadcast on ESPN throughout the season. Shortly before Friday's kickoff, the K League said it had sold rights to televise games in 36 countries.

Authorities are considering allowing fans to attend professional sports games in phases, as the country transitions from social distancing to daily life distancing.

At a press briefing Wednesday, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said the decision will not be directly based on the government's crisis level or the number of daily infections in the country, but rather risk assessments of stadiums and on-site quarantine measures.

Sports competitions hosted by local governments are also set to open in phases, however, those involving students will be suspended until all grades return to school.