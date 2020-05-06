New COVID-19 cluster emerges in Seoul’s Itaewon

ⓒYONHAP News

South Korean health authorities are on alert after a cluster of COVID-19 infections has emerged in the Seoul metropolitan area.

As of Saturday, at least 20 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported after an infected person from Yongin, Gyeonggi Province visited clubs in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood during South Korea’s recent extended holiday.

According to Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip on Saturday, related cases have been reported not only in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, but also in other regions and central and local authorities are jointly setting up emergency response teams to conduct epidemiological surveys.

Some 15-hundred people are known to have visited the same clubs that night, which means the number of cases is likely to rise.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Saturday vowed to mobilize all available resources to contain a further spread of the latest cluster outbreak reported in Seoul's Itaewon area.

The government has issued an administrative order advising clubs and other entertainment establishments to refrain from opening for a month.