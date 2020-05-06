Fight for my way (10) 기다릴게요

Lines

Ye-jin：어쨌든 제가 대리님 이별에 책임도 있고... 대리님도 저한테 흔들리셨구. 지금 당장은 좀 힘드시겠지만 제가 기다릴게요.

I’m partially responsible for your break up…and you had feelings for me. It might be hard now, but I’ll wait.

Joo-man：예진 씨. 시간이 아주 오래 지나서 제가 설희 말고 다른 사람 만날 수 있겠죠.

근데 그 때도 예진 씨는 아니에요.

Ye-jin. After a lot of time has passed, I might be able to meet someone other than Seol-hee. But, even then it won’t be you.





Expression of the Week

기다릴게요 (I’ll) wait





기다리다 – v. to wait; to spend time until a person or time comes or a certain event is realized





Casual – 기다릴게

Semi-polite – 기다릴게요

Polite – 기다리겠습니다





>>[기다리다] means to wait while [-ㄹ게요] is an informal addressee-raising and an expression used when the speaker promises or notifies the listener that she/he will do something.





>> In the dialogue, Ye-jin says [제가] + [기다릴게요] and notifying Joo-man that she will wait for him to come to her.



