DMZ Peace Connection Drive-in Concert with Lee Seung-chul





Date: May 23

Venue: Inje Speedium Special Outdoor Stage, Gangwon Province





Gangwon Province will be launching the 1st Peace Connection concert for 2020 in the form of a drive-in concert. Featuring veteran singer Lee Seung-chul as well as Ben and Jarak, the concert will take place on a special outdoor stage at the Inje Speedium in Gangwon Province on May 23. Drive-in concerts are a new form of live concerts that evolved due to COVID-19, to reduce the risk of infections as audiences enjoy live music in the comfort of their cars. The Peace Connection concert series has become one of the representative cultural programs for Gangwon Province’s peace region, attracting over 50,000 visitors since 2018.