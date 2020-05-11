TWICE to release new Japanese single in July

WTI Crude
Popular girl-group, TWICE, will be releasing a new Japanese single in July.
Titled, “Fanfare,” the new single is said to be a positive, uplifting number that comes with an energetic stage performance. The single will drop on July 8.
In Korea, TWICE will be releasing a new single, “More & More,” on June 1.
