[K-Food Recipes : Revealed!] Kimchi-jjigae

2020-05-06
Dish of the week : Kimchi-jjigae
Kimchi-jjigae is a hot and spicy stew made with cabbage kimchi. It was considered the representative dish for commoners thanks to its simple ingredients and easy recipe.
Simmered with napa cabbage kimchi, pork, tofu, and other ingredients, the stew tastes best when cooked with well-fermented and aged kimchi with a pungent flavor.
Since records about the dish are not found in ancient documents, it’s speculated that the stew originated regular households in the 1970s when housewives started making kimchi at home thanks to cheaper napa cabbage prices.
