#Artist Search l 2020-05-18
Labels: RBW
Debut: 2014
Genre: K-pop
Associated acts: MAMAMOO
Solar (born as Kim Yong-sun) is a Korean singer and songwriter. She debuted as the leader of the group MAMAMOO in 2014. She made her solo debut with the single “Spit it Out” in April 2020.
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
Spit It Out (single, 2020)
Nada Sou Sou (EP, 2018)
Alone People (single, 2017)
Happy People (single, 2017)
In My Dreams (single, 2016)
Only Longing Grows (single, 2015)
Lived LIke a Fool (single, 2015)
