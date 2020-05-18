BLACKPINK to release new single next month

Prof. Shin Se-don and Dr. Choi Jieun on the "Korean New Deal" and President Moon's Economic Policies
2020-05-14
2020-05-18
Ahead of the group’s release of their first full studio album in September, BLACKPINK will be releasing a series of new singles starting next month.
According to the group’s management, YG Entertainment, the group has finished recording over 10 tracks which are part of their new album scheduled for release in September. The album will be released in a three-tier scheme, releasing two singles separately in June followed by another single release between July and August.
The group is currently in the process of finalizing the choreography and preparing the music video.
2020-05-14
2020-05-18
2020-05-18
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >