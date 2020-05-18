Menu Content

KCON to be streamed live on YouTube

2020-05-18

K-POP Connection

The global K-Pop and Korean culture festival series, KCON, will be held partly online due to COVID-19. 

Under this year’s banner theme “KCON: TACT 2020 Summer,” KCON will be streamed from June 20-26 through the channel “M-net K-POP” on YouTube.

Content will be streamed 24-hours a day for seven days. While no artists have been named, organizers said some 30 K-pop acts will perform live during the week. 

