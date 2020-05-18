Monsta-X postpones North American tour

ⓒ STARSHIP ENT

Monsta-X has postponed its North American concert tour which was set to kick off next month.

The postponement comes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and requires rescheduling the entire itinerary of the tour, which spans 17 cities in the region, including the first stop in Minneapolis on June 2.

The world tour's inaugural Seoul leg, scheduled for May 9-10, was also called off due to the pandemic. The group’s management said it will closely watch the situation so that replacement schedules can be secured.