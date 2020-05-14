Fight for my way (12) 못 참아

Prof. Shin Se-don and Dr. Choi Jieun on the "Korean New Deal" and President Moon's Economic Policies
2020-05-14
#Drama Lines l 2020-05-18
Lines
Ae-ra：냉장고에 있는 거 꺼내먹으란 말도 못해?
I can’t even say, “Take it out from the fridge and eat it?”
Dong-man： 어, 하지 마. 네가 내 눈앞에서 얼쩡대면서 말까지 걸면
나는 못 참아.
그러니까, 다시 사귀어줄 거 아니면 나한테 말 걸지 마.
No, don’t. I can’t stand you lingering in front of me and speaking to me on top of that. If you’re not going to go out with me again, don’t talk to me.
Ae-ra: 하... 저 새끼는 헤어져도 저렇게 돌직구야…
Ha...that bastard. He’s still so direct even after breaking up.
Expression of the Week
못참아 I can’t stand (something)
못 – not, a word that negates the action represented by the verb
참다 – v. endure, withstand, suppress, control; to endure hardships and difficulties or suppress and control emotions such as sadness, fear, anger etc.
Casual – 못 참아
Semi-polite – 못 참아요
>>[참다] means to endure something, but with the negation [못] added to the verb, it means can’t stand or endure something.
>>In the dialogue, Dong-man in telling Ae-ra that he won’t stand to see her showing up in front of him unless she’ll go out with him again.
>> [돌직구] is a slang expression that incorporates the baseball term “직구” which means fast ball. The expression literally means a fast ball as hard as a rock, and figuratively means someone’s straightforward comment that comes at you like a rock thrown fast at you.
