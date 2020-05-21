Prof. Shin Se-don and Dr. Choi Jieun on the "Korean New Deal" and President Moon's Economic Policies
Tiger Family
A Korean tiger looks after cubs which are about to turn 100 days old at Everland theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province on Thursday.
(Yonhap News)
