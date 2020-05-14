Moon Promises to Investigate Bloody Crackdown on May 18 Uprising

ⓒYONHAP News

On Monday South Korea commemorated the spirit of the May 18th democratic uprising in front of the old South Jeolla provincial building, where protesters were killed while fighting against martial law troops.

Marking the 40th anniversary of the historic movement on Monday, President Moon Jae-in stressed that the spirit of the uprising lives on and continues to resonate through the nation's democracy and its fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

During the event, President Moon also promised government efforts to shed light on those responsible for the bloody crackdown, stressing that “the truth regarding government violence shall be revealed, including who issued the command to open fire, the massacre of civilians by martial law troops, helicopter firings as well as the concealment and fabrication of facts.”

Latest findings suggest the military opened fire on a crowd of protesters from helicopters. Official investigations estimated at least 165 civilians were killed during the ten-day uprising. Many more died due to injuries.

Only about 400 politicians, including key members from the ruling and opposition parties, and families of the victims took part in the event in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.