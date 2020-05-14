S. Korean High Schools Reopen for Seniors amid Sporadic Virus Outbreaks

ⓒYONHAP News

“Hi, how have you been? Did you miss school?”

"You should properly wear your face masks, please."





As students arrived at school Wednesday morning, they were greeted by teachers who made sure they were properly wearing face masks and keeping physical distance from one another.

Schools in South Korea have started to reopen, 79 days after the original start of the semester on March 2.

During the break in February, the government decided to delay the opening of schools nationwide due to the COVID-19 outbreak. After multiple postponements, the government launched online classes last month.





Students at Seoul, Kyungbock and Changduk Girl’s High School said they were happy to see friends but were also a little bit worried.





“I am worried that someone could be infected... but it looks like the CSAT will not be delayed anymore and it has become less uncertain.”





“We have to take the exam but progress has been slow. There are limits to studying at home online.”





"It’s really exciting to meet my friends and teachers face to face, but we have to strictly follow the quarantine guidelines in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. I am really worried, but it’s still nice to see everyone again."

"As student president I feel great responsibility because I have to notify the students in case of an emergency and also take care of them. I will be notifying them on how to follow disinfection guidelines from a student’s perspective."





Under the government's gradual reopening plan, high school seniors are the first group to attend classes. In-person classes are more important for them as they have to prepare for the annual state-administered CSAT college entrance exam, coming in November.

The headmaster of Jungkyung High School, Mr. Kim Seung-kyum, and the principal of Seoul High School Mr. Park Noh-geun noted that they have emergency response manuals ready and quarantine and hygiene protocols in place.





“The most important is the safety of students. It's key that all students wear masks and routinely wash their hands.”





“Because there are concerns, we have made preparations for emergency situations and are ensuring thorough quarantine of facilities, classrooms and the cafeteria to make sure offline education can continue.”

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hye on Wednesday advised students not to hang out together at karaoke or computer-game rooms after school.

All students in lower grades will be returning to the classroom in phases by June 8.