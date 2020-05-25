Two S. Korean animations to compete at Annecy Film Fest





Two South Korean animated films have been invited to compete at this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

The films, “Beauty Water” and “The Shaman Sorceress,” will compete at Annecy’s Contrechamp competition category for feature films. A total of ten films will be competing in the section, which is relatively new being inaugurated in 2018.

Launched in 1960, the Annecy festival is one of the highest-profile animation events in the world. THis year’s festival will be held online from June 15-30.