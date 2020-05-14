[K-Food Recipes : Revealed!] Bulgogi

Dish of the week : Bulgogi





Bulgogi is a favorite dish among foreigners visiting Korea. Bulgogi literally means “to barbeque beef directly on fire.”





The main ingredient beef is marinated with the seasoning sauce based on soy sauce. The juice from the cooked beef and vegetables is enjoyed as well.





In the past when the dietary culture in Korea mainly centered on dishes made with cooked vegetables, bulgogi was the most appetizing specialty cooked mostly on particular occasions or when having guests.





That’s why Koreans tend to serve bulgogi for foreigners, a custom derived from that native traditional culture.





▶ Happy Cooking & Healthy Eating

http://world.kbs.co.kr/service/contents_view.htm?lang=e&menu_cate=lifestyle&id=&board_seq=336837&page=4&board_code=korean_cook