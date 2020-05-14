Public Facilities in Seoul Metropolitan Area to Temporarily Close Until June 14

ⓒYONHAP News

The government is stepping up quarantine measures in the Seoul metropolitan area, including temporary suspension of public facilities such as museums and parks, through mid-June.

This comes as coronavirus cluster infections surge among employees of a logistics center operated by e-commerce giant Coupang in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province.

But the government said it will maintain the current "everyday life distancing" system as the latest cases are still limited to a certain area.

In a press briefing Thursday, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo stressed the next one to two weeks will be crucial in preventing further spread of the virus in the greater capital region.

As part of efforts to contain the situation, quarantine measures will be beefed up in all aspects for the metropolitan area from Friday to June 14.

All public facilities including training centers, galleries, museums, parks and national theaters will be suspended during the period.

Events hosted by central and provincial governments or public agencies will be called off or delayed.

Public corporations will be urged to adopt staggered shifts, flexible work hours or telecommuting for their employees.

The government will also take administrative steps to advise entertainment facilities to refrain from opening for the next weeks. Those that remain open will be strongly reminded to thoroughly abide by quarantine regulations.

Students, meanwhile, should avoid visiting academies or internet cafes for the time being.

Park said if the spread continues, there may be no choice but to return to strict social distancing.