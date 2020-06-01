Rolling 25th Anniversary Bandage 1st Solo Concert

Prof. Shin Se-don and Dr. Choi Jieun on the "Korean New Deal" and President Moon's Economic Policies
2020-05-14
2020-06-01
Date: June 21
Venue: Rolling Hall
Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Rolling Hall, which has served as the gateway for Korean rock and indie bands since its foundation in 1995, the rock band “Bandage” will be holding their first solo concert at the venue on June 21. Bandage is a British and alternative rock band which launched in March 2020. Rolling Hall will be holding a series of concerts in celebration of the major anniversary with a diverse lineup of bands including Gogang and Jambinai.
2020-05-14
2020-05-13
2020-05-20
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >