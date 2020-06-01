Lady Gaga song featuring BLACKPINK tops iTunes charts

Prof. Shin Se-don and Dr. Choi Jieun on the "Korean New Deal" and President Moon's Economic Policies
2020-05-14
2020-06-01
Global pop-star Lady Gaga’s latest song featuring the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has topped iTunes charts in more than 50 regions and countries.
The song, “Sour Candy,” is part of Lady Gaga’s new album “Chromatica”. It is BLANKPINK’s second major collaboration with an overseas recording artist after collaborating with British singer Dua Lipa on “Kiss and Makeup” in 2018.
After being released on May 28, a day ahead of the album’s release, the song has climbed to the top of iTunes song charts in 57 regions.
2020-05-14
2020-05-13
2020-05-20
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >