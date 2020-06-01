Menu Content

TWICE to release 9th EP this month

2020-06-01

K-POP Connection


Popular girl group TWICE has made a comeback with its ninth EP “More & More” on June 1. The title song “More & More” has been produced by Park Jin-young, the founder and chief producer of the band’s label JYP Entertainment. 


The release is the first in a series of major K-pop comebacks expected to heat up the early summer K-chart race.
 

The new release is the first since TWICE’s previous EP, “Feel Special,” which was released in Sept. last year. 

