Hollywood to remake Korean horror flick “Gonjiam”





The Korean horror flick “Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum” will be remade in Hollywood.





The 2018 film directed by Jung Bum-shik involves a group of people who meet to explore haunted places visiting an abandoned psychiatric hospital in Gonjiam County. The hospital is a real location that has been selected as one of CNN’s seven freakiest places in the world..





On growing demand for Korean content, LA-based production company Black Box Management and Korean agency BH Entertainment have signed a partnership for the remake.