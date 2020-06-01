Hollywood to remake Korean horror flick “Gonjiam”

Prof. Shin Se-don and Dr. Choi Jieun on the "Korean New Deal" and President Moon's Economic Policies
The Korean horror flick “Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum” will be remade in Hollywood.
The 2018 film directed by Jung Bum-shik involves a group of people who meet to explore haunted places visiting an abandoned psychiatric hospital in Gonjiam County. The hospital is a real location that has been selected as one of CNN’s seven freakiest places in the world..
On growing demand for Korean content, LA-based production company Black Box Management and Korean agency BH Entertainment have signed a partnership for the remake.
